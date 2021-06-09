Madelyn Cline has joined the cast of 'Knives Out 2'.

The 23-year-old actress is attached to appear alongside Daniel Craig in the murder mystery sequel that is in development at Netflix.

Madelyn joins stars such as Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn and Edward Norton in the flick.

Craig will reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc while Rian Johnson has returned to write and direct the movie after the success of the original 2019 film.

Production on the project is set to begin in Greece later this summer but plot details are unknown other than Daniel returning to solve another mystery involving a large number of suspects.

It is not clear who Madelyn – who has a starring role in the Netflix TV series 'Outer Banks' – will be playing in the film.

Leslie recently suggested that Rian wants to "up the ante" with 'Knives Out 2' and hinted that the movie will be even more "exciting" than its predecessor.

The 39-year-old star said: "I might have said too much already, but suspect everyone is what I can tell you.

"It's going to be fun. I think that the first movie... the success was unexpected, the Oscar nomination certainly, and people really took to it. So we want to up the ante and deliver something exciting and surprising for the fans."

The 'Hamilton' star also revealed that he has read the script "many times" and feels that the director is giving himself a challenge with the new film.

Leslie said: "Rian's trying to challenge himself. It's like a Swiss watch. It's like clockwork. This has to happen, for that to happen, for that to happen."