The 'Mad Max' prequel 'Furiosa' will be filmed in New South Wales, Australia.
New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the news at a press conference in Sydney and described the movie, which will star Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, as the "largest film to ever be filmed" in the state.
She said: "Most importantly, it reinforces New South Wales as not only the economic capital of Australia, but I believe the cultural capital of Australia."
Arts minister Paul Fletcher also suggested that the news reflects the growth of Australia's film sector.
He said: "We are experiencing a boom in large-scale global productions coming to film in Australia.
"The Australian Government has a clear focus on supporting the Australian screen sector to seize this opportunity."
George Miller's movie is slated for release in 2023 and will see Anya take over the role of Imperator Furiosa from Charlize Theron, who played the character in 'Mad Max: Fury Road'.
Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have also been cast as the characters of Dementus and Pretorian respectively.
George is producing the film with long-term partner Doug Mitchell and has penned the script with 'Fury Road' co-writer Nico Lathouris.
Miller previously explained how he felt it was necessary to cast a younger actress in the film as he did not feel the technology was good enough to de-age Charlize.
The 76-year-old director said: "For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize, but I don't think we're nearly there yet.
"Despite the valiant attempts on 'The Irishman', I think there's still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there's still a pretty wide valley, I believe."
