Mabel is fronting the latest campaign for H&M's collaboration with Kangol.

The 24-year-old singer has collaborated with the high street fashion retailer for its latest collection with the sportswear brand, famous for its hats, to bring fans a wardrobe full of 90s-inspired clothes.

Mabel has herself co-created two pieces, a streetwear slip dress and joggers both of which are emblazoned with the Kangol logo.

Other pieces in the range include hooded jackets and long puffers, over-sized cardigans, cropped roll neck sweaters and logo T-shirts.

Discussing the inspiration behind her designs, Mabel said: ''I wanted to make something comfy but still wearable; you could dress them up or down. That's always really important to me, being busy, and quite often having to go from day-to-night, and [always being] on-the-go.''

The campaign sees Mabel transported to a retro-futuristic world and as part of the launch a variety of Instagram filters are available for fans to use to ''travel through time''.

Mabel explained: ''I wanted people to step into a different world. It gives people an opportunity to create their own music video. You have all these different settings that you can try, and I love the idea of people really feeling the mood of the collection that we've created. The clothes are a throwback, but the feel of the whole campaign is actually quite futuristic and sci-fi. My favourite filter is the game where you where you catch the hats. I'm literally obsessed with it, it's so much fun.''

And since designing the collection, the 'Don't' Call Me Up' hitmaker has redefined her style to dress ''simpler'' with oversized items.

She added to Vogue: ''I'm dressing simpler. I've been wearing some oversized items, like in the Kangol collection, there's really good oversized knits, and leggings and slides. I've just been wearing slides and keeping it very chilled.

''A lot of the time, I will just get up and dress according to my mood. My best friend Simone Beyene is also my stylist. Our styling relationship is so fun and easy because I've known her since I was 10. We're not afraid to try things and she's also not afraid to tell me if something's terrible, and vice versa, I'm not afraid to say this doesn't feel like me. But that happens very rarely because we know each other so well.''

Emily Bjorkeheim, H&M's Head of Design Divided, insists Mabel - the daughter of rapper-and-singer NENEH CHERRY - was the perfect fit for the collection because of love of 90s streetwear inspired fashion.

Bjorkeheim said: ''Kangol x H&M feat Mabel is a dream collaboration for us at H&M, uniting an iconic streetwear brand with one of the most authentic and genuine young music artists around. It's about that 90's streetwear attitude updated for today, a style that Mabel has made her own. There are so many hits, from the famous bucket hat, to the slim midi dress and autumn's hero piece, the puffer jacket.''