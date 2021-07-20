LVMH has acquired a 60 per cent stake in Virgil Abloh's Off-White brand.
LVMH has acquired a majority stake in Off-White LLC.
The French corporation and conglomerate - which specialises in high-end goods - has bagged a 60 per cent stake in the firm that owns Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White brand.
The designer will keep his title as creative director of the streetwear brand and still has 40 per cent ownership.
Working alongside LVMH, the team will grow Off-White's existing brands and new ones, too.
News of the deal comes after Virgil recently hailed his autumn/winter 2021 collection as "grown-up".
The fashion label's CEO debuted his upcoming line during Haute Couture Week in Paris, France - with Bella Hadid walking the runway in a striking blue gown - and the fashion muse admitted Off-White has matured since his last collection.
He said: “It’s rebelling against the younger version of myself.
“This is the first time I’ve actually said that. Normally I say I’m trying to stay the younger version of myself. But in a weird ‘ta-dah’ way, it’s like: Off-White should be adult!”
The artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection did a lot of growing up himself amid the COVID-19 pandemic which seeped into his designs.
He added: “If I were to look at my body of work, especially through the year off, I think I’ve grown up the most in the shortest amount of time. And that is super apparent when I look at the work. I see a maturity."
Meanwhile, Virgil previously revealed he started his fashion brand to pursue architecture.
The 40-year-old designer received a master's degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology but created Off-White to "investigate" architecture instead of following a traditional route.
He said: "I don't believe in disciplines. We can use our architecture brain and do many things, not just what we're supposed to do.
"I started a career to make a brand to do architecture rather than just work at SOM, or wherever I would have naturally gone starting my architecture career. I made a brand to sort of investigate architecture in a way."
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Madrid's Mike Walsh has already been heard 'PICKINGFIGHTS' in May before he took us for a 'RIDE' in June (even though he confesses to not liking...
Billie Eilish thinks she may have taken it too far as she sees stars in her latest single release, 'NDA'.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.