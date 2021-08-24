Luke Hemmings struggled with being thrust into the spotlight as a teenager and being expected to be a "certain type of person".
Luke Hemmings says he felt "constant pressure to be a certain type of person" starting out in 5 Seconds of Summer.
The 25-year-old singer - who released his debut solo album, 'When Facing The Things We Turn Away From', to acclaim this month - has opened up about how overwhelming it was being catapulted to fame as a teenager in the 'Youngblood' group, and how he's never been "more sure of himself" and free to express himself now he's in his 20s.
Speaking to the latest issue of FAULT magazine - of which he is the cover star - the Australian musician said: "I'm a lot more confident now. I think as a teen who was thrust into the public eye pretty quickly, I got overwhelmed easily and felt constant pressure to be a certain type of person. Now at 25, I feel a lot more sure of myself. I dress in clothing that makes me happy, I make the music I want, I wear glitter and make-up, I express myself better, I don't feel boxed in. It's pretty freeing."
Luke admitted he and his bandmates - Michael Clifford, Calum Hood and Ashton Irwin - had to put up a fight to be "respected as genuine artists", despite writing their own music.
He said: "I've had a lot of hurdles to overcome in my musical journey, but since coming onto the scene with 5SOS, we've really had to fight to be respected as genuine artists. The band, and myself, really pride ourselves on being passionate and writing our songs and showing the world we're in music for the love of it."
The 'Starting Line' singer, who found writing his solo LP " incredibly cathartic and healing", revealed he has taken a step back from social media to stop himself from seeing negative comments online, and also recently started seeing a therapist.
He told the publication: "I've always felt like writing and creating music is similar to therapy, because you're spending days, weeks, months reflecting on yourself and your life and trying to process everything and express those feelings out loud. It can be incredibly cathartic and healing. I've made an effort to spend as little time as possible looking at screens of any type, I don't think humans were meant to have access to every opinion about themselves at their fingertips constantly, both good and bad. I also took a step that scared me a bit, which was to start actual therapy with a professional."
Read the full interview here: fault-magazine.com/2021/08/luke-hemmings-fault-magazine-covershoot-and-interview.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.