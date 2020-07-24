Luke Evans has revealed that he gets fashion advice from his boyfriend, creative director and set designer Rafa Olarr.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is loved up with creative director and set designer Rafa Olarr and while he loves his boyfriend's style, Luke admitted the feeling is not always mutual.
He told WWD: ''From the day we met, I've been so impressed by his talent as a set production designer, his aesthetic detail, his attention to detail. I mean, I can't leave anything out in the house. And there's certain clothes that he doesn't like. It means he just has a way that he likes things. He has an incredible eye for detail and beauty and composition. I'm really proud of him and very impressed by his work.''
Meanwhile, Luke, 41, recently revealed he feels ''inspired'' by people who break down boundaries to wear whatever makes them happy, regardless of gender roles, and believes ''masculinity'' isn't defined by ''whether you have black or pink hair''.
When asked about men who break gender boundaries with fashion, he said: ''I think it's very cool, but it's not new. Rock stars have been painting their fingernails black for ages; in the New Romantic era, men wore more make-up than women and had topped their hair even higher. When men do something like that, I think it's great. It sends the message out into the world that masculinity does not depend on whether you have black or pink hair. [...] You have this one life and this one chance to be yourself. If that means you want to wear a dress, do that. Who gives a s***?''
And the actor believes the item of clothing isn't as important as ''how'' it is worn.
He added: ''Whatever men and women wear is increasingly accepted, no matter what their sexuality or image is. That inspires me. Our culture allows that today. Masculinity does not depend on what you wear, but how you wear it. However you dress, that's just a fact, but not a problem.''
