Lucy Boynton says the craziest thing she's ever done for beauty is being "rolled up like a burrito" in an "infrared" body wrap.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star has revealed she's had celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Franco's Head-to-Toe Glow treatment, a major detox that starts at the face and heads down to the person's extremities.

It's said to burn up to 1,000 calories a session and leaves clients with a radiant glow all over.

In an interview with Elle.com, the 27-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Rami Malek - said when asked what the strangest treatment she's ever had is: "...the Head To Toe Glow by Cynthia Franco - basically being rolled up like a burrito in an infrared wrap to help detoxify the body."

Elsewhere, the 'Murder on the Orient Express' star insisted she only takes 20 minutes to do her make-up and keeps the products she uses to a minimum, but she loves to bring out her eyes with a blue mascara.

Asked about her beauty routine, she said: "...takes 20 minutes. I don't wear much, just a little La Mer concealer, my Jane Iredale powder and a Burt's Bees tinted lip balm. I love blue Chanel mascara for a bit of colour, too."

Lucy added that she is her happiest when "spending hours in the bath reading or setting up my laptop to watch a series. I'm such a bath person."

And she relaxes and de-stresses by "calling my very, very patient mother or writing my problems down - it's so therapeutic to leave everything on the page, rather than carry the weight of it around with you."