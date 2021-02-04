Lucy Boynton has revealed the craziest thing she's ever done in the name of beauty.
Lucy Boynton says the craziest thing she's ever done for beauty is being "rolled up like a burrito" in an "infrared" body wrap.
The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star has revealed she's had celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Franco's Head-to-Toe Glow treatment, a major detox that starts at the face and heads down to the person's extremities.
It's said to burn up to 1,000 calories a session and leaves clients with a radiant glow all over.
In an interview with Elle.com, the 27-year-old actress - who is in a relationship with Rami Malek - said when asked what the strangest treatment she's ever had is: "...the Head To Toe Glow by Cynthia Franco - basically being rolled up like a burrito in an infrared wrap to help detoxify the body."
Elsewhere, the 'Murder on the Orient Express' star insisted she only takes 20 minutes to do her make-up and keeps the products she uses to a minimum, but she loves to bring out her eyes with a blue mascara.
Asked about her beauty routine, she said: "...takes 20 minutes. I don't wear much, just a little La Mer concealer, my Jane Iredale powder and a Burt's Bees tinted lip balm. I love blue Chanel mascara for a bit of colour, too."
Lucy added that she is her happiest when "spending hours in the bath reading or setting up my laptop to watch a series. I'm such a bath person."
And she relaxes and de-stresses by "calling my very, very patient mother or writing my problems down - it's so therapeutic to leave everything on the page, rather than carry the weight of it around with you."
