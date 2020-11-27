Lucy Boynton likes to "have fun" with beauty.

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actress - who is the face of Chloe's Rose Tangerine perfume - has explained that beauty to her is about "experimentation and the opportunity for expression".

She explained: "I take a pretty light and pragmatic approach to the whole beauty thing. I just do whatever works for me and have fun with it. I think the conversation within and around the beauty industry is changing more and more, and hopefully becoming less prescriptive and more open to eclectic interpretation. One of the best bits about working with artists like Jo Baker is the experimentation and the opportunity for expression. Learning to have fun with it, utilising it in a way that feels good and empowering, and realising that there are no boundaries or rules to it all has been exciting."

The 26-year-old star - who is in a relationship with 'No Time To Die' actor Rami Malek - added that it’s important that she takes time out to carry out her self-care routine.

Speaking to Refinery29 for their Shelf Care series, she said: "My beauty routine was already pretty simple before the start of the pandemic, but I guess it became more orientated around feeling well, as opposed to doing it for an aesthetic outcome. I feel better in every way when I’m looking after myself properly, so I make a conscious effort to make some form of self-care habitual. The way I do so varies, but in terms of beauty, even just making that time to nurture yourself and take time away from everything else feels important, and can’t help but be therapeutic."

And, whenever Lucy is feeling "stressed", she "escapes" to the bath tub for a long soak with some Epsom bath salts.

She added: "As soon as I get too stressed, I escape to a bath. It just forces you to slow down, pause, and escape your phone. Unscented Epsom bath salts, a Le Labo candle, a glass of wine, and a book or magazine is the dream bath scenario. Olaplex No.3 treatment is a must, and I leave it on as long as I can. Christophe Robin's blue hair mask is another must to take the warm tones out of my blonde — it also leaves your hair so silky. I love Virtue’s shampoo and conditioner, then Weleda Wild Rose Body Moisturiser for after."