Lucy Boynton has branded tummy control pants "stupid".

The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' actress - who is in a relationship with 'No Time To Die' star Rami Malek - has insisted the shapewear that sucks everything in is "cruel" and painful.

She told GLAMOUR: "That stupid f****** underwear that promises to suck everything in is just cruel. Some shapewear is great. It makes a really lovely silhouette and makes you feel very confident and strong. Then there are others that seem to be made by the devil. They’re fresh hell. You can't enjoy yourself if you're in pain."

The 27-year-old actress also revealed that she is "lucky" to have a full head of hair because she has switched up the colour of her tresses so much.

She said: "My hair is probably my biggest beauty indulgence. Just the blonde maintenance. I've had to change my hair colour for work a lot – I’ve changed it like three times in the last two months. Mark Selley at Nicky Clarke is my go-to hair guru and he's pretty much the only reason there’s hair left on my head. Also good skincare is a necessity. I'm learning more as I get older how much of a necessity it is."

The 'Apostle' star has also made a conscious effort to buy more ethically sourced and sustainable beauty products, while she admitted her skin has been impacted by the "hot lights and heavy make-up" from long hours of filming.

She added: "I've been trying skincare from Yellow Rose, which is an all-natural product. After filming for eight months, I'm trying to correct some pretty unhappy skin after all those hot lights and heavy make-up all day, every day. The Yellow Rose is great though too. Super gentle and super clean. I'm trying to be more ethically conscious and lean towards brands that are more conscientious and clean."