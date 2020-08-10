Louis Vuitton's recent catwalk show in Shanghai attracted a worldwide audience of more than 100 million people.

The fashion brand's show featured giant inflatables and models stepping out of cargo containers, and it proved to be a hit with online viewers, with the company generating a huge audience through various social media channels.

The Louis Vuitton event was live-streamed on platforms such as Weibo, Douyin and Tencent.

As many as 68 million people followed the show through Weibo alone, while Instagram (3.3 million), Twitter (1.6 million), Facebook (335,000) and Louis Vuitton's official website (84,000) also contributed towards the impressive figures.

The company - which has Virgil Abloh as the artistic director of its men's wear collection - conceded that the show's popularity was, in part, influenced by the coronavirus pandemic having led to the cancellation of various high-profile industry events over recent months.

Meanwhile, Michael Kors previously called for a change to the fashion calendar, saying it's ''time for a new approach for a new era''.

The designer - whose brand is best known for making handbags and accessories - said earlier this year: ''I have for a long time thought that the fashion calendar needs to change.

''It's exciting for me to see the open dialogue within the fashion community about the calendar - from Giorgio Armani to Dries Van Noten to Gucci to YSL to major retailers around the globe - about ways in which we can slow down the process and improve the way we work.

''We've all had time to reflect and analyse things, and I think many agree that it's time for a new approach for a new era.''