Lottie Moss is dating Roman Kemp.

The 22-year-old model - who is supermodel Kate Moss' younger sister - is reportedly romancing the 'I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here' star.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''They have known each other through the party circuit for a few years, but nothing has ever happened before. Roman's always thought she was beautiful, and decided to pluck up the courage to ask her out. They had a really fun, very tipsy date and have been in touch every day since.''

Roman recently split up from his girlfriend Anne-Sophie Flury after almost three years together.

A source close to the 27-year-old radio DJ said: ''Roman loved Soph and things had been going really well for them. But being in lockdown is tough for any couple and they just weren't able to make things work, which has been upsetting and tough for them both. He's set up a profile with his best photos and has set the music on his page to the song Gold, by his dad's band. He's having fun with it.''

In December, Roman admitted he was feeling ''broody'' and wanted to start a family with Anne-Sophie.

He said at the time: ''I knew I wanted to be with Soph on our first date. We're both very family-orientated so marriage and kids is a natural progression for us ... But before any of that, we want to focus on having fun, exploring the world and making memories. Every time I see a child, I get broody. Soph is so good with kids and you notice those things when you're in a relationship.''