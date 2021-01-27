Lori Harvey has admitted she'd love to get her hands on some of Rihanna's clothes.
Lori Harvey wants to rummage through Rihanna’s wardrobe.
The 24-year-old model - who is dating ‘Black Panther’ actor Michael B. Jordan - loves the 'Diamonds' hitmaker's style and would love to "get her hands on" some of her outfits.
She told Page Six Style: “She definitely has some pieces I am dying to get my hands on.”
As for her own style, Lori described it as “definitely a mix between girly and tomboy”.
The daughter of actor Steve Harvey explained how she always chooses pieces that "accentuate" her body, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she lives for "comfy" clothes.
She continued: “I love collecting vintage pieces and wearing clothes that accentuate my body are a must. I normally like to mix my high and low pieces when I go out, but since the pandemic hit, anything comfy has been my go-to.”
And Lori loves loungewear so much, she has launched a collection with Naked Wardrobe.
The size-inclusive line is far sexier than most people's every day lockdown attire, with pieces including cutout cropped tops to go with sweatpants.
She added that “these items can easily change from day to night, and the fabric is amazing.”
Meanwhile, Lori recently declared Michael B. Jordan "mine".
The 33-year-old actor and his girlfriend made their romance Instagram official earlier this month, and the pair have since gushed over each other on the social media app.
Over the weekend, the 'Just Mercy' star posted some shirtless holiday snaps taken by his partner, seemingly from their recent romantic getaway to St. Barts in the Caribbean.
Michael captioned the post: "Spf 1000 pls Photo: @loriharvey (sic)"
She then commented: "Mine", along with the tongue emoji.
And Michael replied with the cheeky smiley face emoji with a tongue sticking out one side.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Nobody is impressed by Demi "coming to the rescue".
Let's leave gatekeeping in 2020.
These are the albums we're looking forward to most this month.
David Bowie poses difficult questions about lack of racial diversity on MTV.
As Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 seems to be everywhere at the moment we thought we'd take a look back at the wonder women of music back in 1984.
Taylor Momsen radiates some seriously ethereal beauty in the video for The Pretty Reckless' latest single '25'.
The 2020 pop masterpieces that we've had on repeat.
It's been 20 years since French filmmaker Luc Besson shook up the sci-fi genre with...
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are partners. Skilled government agents whose job it...
For Luc Besson's latest foray into the sci-fi stratosphere, he has decided to bring the...
A sharp script and especially colourful imagery make this animated romp a lot more fun...
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
The overly-confident alien race, the Boov, have faced some difficulties in their time, but they've...
Comedies don't get much more self-referential than this film, in which a bunch of old...
When actor James Franco threw a party for his fellow movie stars including the star-studded...
You'd have to go back to 1998's Armageddon to find another film that so adeptly...
The ocean is vast. Many parts of it are unexplored by man; those parts make...