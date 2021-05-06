Lori Harvey tests her beauty products on boyfriend Michael B. Jordan.

The 24-year-old model - who went public with her romance with the 'Black Panther' star in January - has spilled that she always ends up persuading the men in her life to follow a skincare routine and that's why the 34-year-old actor has had a bit of a glow lately.

She told Vogue's Beauty Secrets: “I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend.

“I’ve pretty much gotten all of the men in my life on a skincare regimen, my dad included … so if you’re wondering why his skin looks so good lately, it’s because of me.”

Elsewhere during her tutorial, Lori revealed that her make-up is massively inspired by '90s glam.

She said: “I love to look at old ’90s glam for inspiration when I’m doing my make-up. I just feel like that was such a timeless era …and everything was very effortless."

Meanwhile, the catwalk beauty recently admitted she would love to rummage through Rihanna’s wardrobe.

She said: “She definitely has some pieces I am dying to get my hands on.”

As for her own style, Lori described it as “definitely a mix between girly and tomboy”.

The daughter of actor Steve Harvey explained how she always chooses pieces that "accentuate" her body, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, she lives for "comfy" clothes.

She continued: “I love collecting vintage pieces and wearing clothes that accentuate my body are a must. I normally like to mix my high and low pieces when I go out, but since the pandemic hit, anything comfy has been my go-to.”