London Hughes ha joined the cast of the new Universal comedy 'Hot Mess'.
London Hughes is to star in the comedy film 'Hot Mess'.
The 31-year-old comedian and actress has boarded the cast of the new movie, which is being developed by Universal Studios.
'Hot Mess' will be written by Noushin Jahanian based on an idea from Hughes and Jahanian. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing through their Will Packer Productions banner, with Johanna Byer serving as executive producer.
Universal's Erik Baiers will oversee production on behalf of the studio.
London said in a statement: "Will Packer and James Lopez are my LA Fairy God-Dudes! James was one of the first executives I met when I go to the States and he immediately believed in me.
"I'm beyond excited for the world to see what we've been up to."
Lopez added: "After witnessing London's first performance of her one-woman show in the States, I knew I had to be in business with her.
"We are thrilled to be working with London and Noushin on this project and look forward to audiences experiencing their edgy brand of humour."
It was recently announced that London will make a guest appearance in 'History of Swears', a new Netflix series where Nicolas Cage documents the history of curse words.
‘History of Swears’ is described by the streamer as being “loud and proudly profane”, and will “explore the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words”.
Netflix also says the show will feature “interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers”, and will “dive into the origins of ‘F***,’ ’S***,’ ‘B****,’ ‘D***,’ ‘P****’ and ‘Damn’.”
The singer came under fire for her 10-day detox.
Ringside seats to Hagler vs Leonard and buddying up with Frank Sinatra, U2 have fond memories of their time in Vegas.
He's set to drop his new EP 'Somewhere' in 2021.
Evermore follows just five months after Folklore; the result of a fruitful creative experience that just never seemed to end for Taylor Swift and her...
'Willow' is the first video from Taylor Swift's surprise release 'Evermore' which was announced this week.
Last minute gifts for music junkies.
The original version isn't always the best.
Miley Cyrus and Benee add to this wonderfully eclectic array.
We spoke to The Corrs' frontwoman about her festive new release.
We want to speak to the Grammys manager...
From child star to rockstar, Taylor Momsen has been through quite the career evolution in her time - and all by the age of 27!
True stories of music and the macabre...
Doja Cat isn't the only one who shocked the world with a new image.
Eight stunning covers of Nine Inch Nails as we welcome them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...