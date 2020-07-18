Logic has welcomed his first child.

Just hours after announcing his retirement, the 30-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II - took to Instagram to share some pictures of Little Bobby and reveal that he has married Bobby's mother, clothing designer Brittney Noell.

He wrote: ''Privacy with family is something that is very important to me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill. I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I'm so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let's all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure

''RattPack for infinity! And all always... Peace, Love and Positivity! Obediently Yours, Bobby (sic).''

The post came after he announced his retirement, writing: ''Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D. July 24th... It's been a great decade. Now it's time to be a great father.''

It is not clear when Bobby was born but Logic announced his impending fatherhood in the lyrics for his freestyle rap 'No Pressure' in August 2019.

At the end of the track, he raps: ''And I'm having a little baby. Surprise! It's a little baby boy.''

Logic also referred to his son in other lyrics, rapping: ''I wear this 24-karat solid gold rollie for my son as an heirloom. Welcome little Bobby to the world.''

This is Logic's second marriage as he was previously married to Jessica Andrea, but they split in March 2018 after two years.

The former couple explained in a statement: ''After two years of marriage, we have come to the loving conclusion that we are much better as friends. As entertainers, we have made every aspect of our lives public, yet we would appreciate your respect and privacy on this issue.''