Lizzo is adopting a vegan diet in lockdown.

The 'Good As Hell' hitmaker took to Tik Tok to reveal she is ''enjoying exploring flavours'' from plant-based products as she swaps meat for vegetables.

She said: ''As a new vegan I'm enjoying exploring flavours from plants and plant based proteins! Every journey is personal and deserves to be celebrated.''

Lizzo also shared her new vegan routine, which includes a dark green breakfast smoothie. It is made up of coconut water, kale, spinach and frozen fruit, which she then follows with a salad of kale, red cabbage, broccoli, avocado and carrots.

Garlic hummus is her go to snack, as well as paleo puffs, which she says are a great alternative to Cheetos, which was giving her acid reflux.

Of the vegan alternative, she said: ''These are a Cheeto-alternative I love that's vegan and I dip them in hummus. Badda-boom badda-snack.''

She also opts for vegan diet cola, which she quipped gives her some much ''needed sparkles in her throat''. She finishes the day with a peanut butter and jelly smoothie, made up of oats, oat milk, vanilla protein powder and ''love from Jesus.''

Meanwhile, Lizzo previously insisted she has ''come to terms'' with her body dysmorphia and ''evolved'' and is ''growing'' to love her body more and more every day and likens her own journey to the rise of body positive movement.

She said: ''I've come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body positive movement is doing the same thing. We're growing together, and it's growing pains, but I'm just glad that I'm attached to something so organic and alive.''

And the 32-year-old singer insists that her plus size figure is not a ''trend''.

She added: ''I'm so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It's not a trend.''