Lizzo's makeup changes with her mood.

The 'Juice' hitmaker often sports striking looks that range from bright neon colours to sultry browns and golds, and her makeup artist Alexx Mayo has said she decides which look she wants to go for depending on the emotions she feels each day.

Alexx explained: ''We are very big about playing on mood. Sometimes we're feeling very energised or loud or colourful and bright. And sometimes, we have days where we're feeling emotional. I feel like that really reflects in the makeup.''

But no matter what kind of look Alexx is creating, he always makes sure to use his ''secret weapon'' to make sure he achieves the perfect pigment in his eyeshadow.

He added: ''I get asked all the time, 'How do you get eyeshadows to be so vibrant or to be so saturated?' and I would not be able to do that without an eyeshadow primer. And specifically, the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion is my secret weapon.''

And at the end of the day, he and Lizzo always settle down to take her makeup off the same way - by enjoying a ''mini facial''.

Speaking about their post-show ritual, he said: ''On tour, after every show, a part of the beauty process is taking the makeup off and ensuring that the skin is hydrated and cleansed and ready for the next day. So we have these little mini facials after every show to take everything off.''

Alexx and Lizzo, 32, start the treatment with a double cleanse using the Fresh Seaberry Skin Nutrition Cleansing Oil, as it is ''great'' for removing makeup.

The makeup artist told POPSUGAR: ''It's great, because on dry skin, you literally just massage it in and you can go over the eyes and it breaks down everything. Then when you activate it with water, it turns into this milky consistency and it really takes everything off.''