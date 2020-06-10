Lizzo says her body is ''none of your f**king business''.

The 32-year-old singer shared a new video to TikTok in which she called out those who have tried to shame her about her curvy figure and revealed that she has worked out ''consistently for the past five years''.

Lizzo captioned the video: ''If you're not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here...''

She narrated the clip, which shows her riding an exercise bike and skipping, by saying: ''Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years.

''It may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type -- I'm working out to have my ideal body type.

''And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.

''So the next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonalds or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self, and worry about your own damn body, because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside.

''Health is also what happens on the inside, and a lot of y'all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides.''

The TikTok video comes not long after Lizzo blasted fat shamers on Instagram.

She said: ''Letting you bitches know that the next time you try to make fun of a woman for her body or her size, that bitch we're out here and we don't give a f**k!

''And we're confident and we're bad bitches and we're cover stars and, yeah, we get the motherf**kin' views, the likes, and the motherf**kin clicks because we it!

''So, thanks! And to all the big girls, I see you. Keep putting my name in the comments (sic).''