Livia Firth's personal style is "quite traditional with a twist".



The 51-year-old film producer prefers sustainable fashion choices and her own personal style is a direct result of this, as she likes to re-wear her favourite outfits time and time again.



Asked how she would define her personal style, she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Quite traditional with a twist ... My cupboard is full of old clothes; I could give you a whole list of my favourite clothes. Even today, when I'm talking to you, I'm wearing boots that belong to my goddaughter and I stole from her and they're four years old. A pair of trousers I've had for like 10 years and a sweater I've had for four years. I like slow fashion and keeping items that you really love is the key to going forward."



And Livia thinks lockdown has shown how "unsustainable" the fashion industry is.



She added: "It's an opportunity to do things differently. The lockdown exposed how truly unsustainable the fashion industry was - and how unsustainable a lot of our lives were and still is. The pandemic damaged the fashion industry, as well as other industries, because the factories were closed for a long time and they couldn't produce and it exposed the huge element of labour in the other countries like Bangladesh and Cambodia, because they can't make the orders. It exposed the brutality of the system and now we have an opportunity to put it right and create from the ashes of the system."



Livia feels the fashion has been changed "forever" by the coronavirus pandemic.



She shared: "The pandemic has already changed fashion forever, 100 per cent and if someone hasn't noticed that, fasten your seatbelts because it's changed forever."



