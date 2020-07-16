The planned 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' are no longer going ahead as promoters Live Nation believe it's too risky with localised lockdowns happening in the UK.
Live Nation's 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' shows have been cancelled over fears of localised lockdowns.
The ticket promoters announced a series of socially distanced shows from the likes of The Streets, Dizzee Rascal, Gary Numan and Tom Grennan the summer, but they have decided to axe the concerts across the UK because it's ''impossible'' for them to proceed with ''any confidence'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Live Nation said in a statement: ''The 'Live From Drive-In' concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer.
''We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners and of course you, the fans.
''However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue the series with any confidence.''
Several of the musicians on the lineup have added their own statements, including 'Cars' hitmaker Gary, who tweeted how ''disappointed'' everyone involved is.
He wrote: ''I think most of you have heard about this already (I'm 8 hours behind the news over here) but the entire Drive-In series of events have been cancelled due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus. I can't tell you how disappointing this is for everyone involved.''
The drive-in gigs were set to take place at several locations across the UK, including London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Bristol, and see gig-goers watch the artists from their very own private viewing platform.
The artists billed to perform also included Jack Savoretti, Tony Hadley, The Futons, Kaiser Chiefs, Sigala, Beverley Knight, Nathan Dawe, Boyzlife, KT Tunstall, and many more.
The UK has seen a number of localised lockdowns, including in Leicester, where the rate of infection of the virus was much higher.
Those who had purchased tickets will be able to apply for a full refund, with Live Nation stating that they will be ''issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days''.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.