Live Nation's 'Utilita Live From The Drive-In' shows have been cancelled over fears of localised lockdowns.

The ticket promoters announced a series of socially distanced shows from the likes of The Streets, Dizzee Rascal, Gary Numan and Tom Grennan the summer, but they have decided to axe the concerts across the UK because it's ''impossible'' for them to proceed with ''any confidence'' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Live Nation said in a statement: ''The 'Live From Drive-In' concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer.

''We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners and of course you, the fans.

''However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue the series with any confidence.''

Several of the musicians on the lineup have added their own statements, including 'Cars' hitmaker Gary, who tweeted how ''disappointed'' everyone involved is.

He wrote: ''I think most of you have heard about this already (I'm 8 hours behind the news over here) but the entire Drive-In series of events have been cancelled due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus. I can't tell you how disappointing this is for everyone involved.''

The drive-in gigs were set to take place at several locations across the UK, including London, Liverpool, Edinburgh and Bristol, and see gig-goers watch the artists from their very own private viewing platform.

The artists billed to perform also included Jack Savoretti, Tony Hadley, The Futons, Kaiser Chiefs, Sigala, Beverley Knight, Nathan Dawe, Boyzlife, KT Tunstall, and many more.

The UK has seen a number of localised lockdowns, including in Leicester, where the rate of infection of the virus was much higher.

Those who had purchased tickets will be able to apply for a full refund, with Live Nation stating that they will be ''issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days''.