For those who may be new to your music, how best would you describe your sound?

Moriccone and Orbison getting drunk and losing all their money at the Bellagio in Vegas. They decide to do a casino heist to get the money back. Kubrick does a movie about it, we provide the soundtrack. The sound is mixed by Spector but he has a tantrum and refuses to release the tapes and hides them in his huge LA mansion. But before going to prison he marked the spot on a treasure map. The tapes are then accidentally discovered 50 years later by David Attenborough who is still alive while he was doing a documentary about California wildfires. The music gets viral on Tik Tok, which is now only used by 80-year-old nostalgics.

Answer 2: WET.

What challenges have you faced in the music industry so far?

This year, the Covid-19 situation. We started to tracking for our debut at our own studio back in February, lockdown meant that we had to work in isolation. The vocals were recorded remotely, as well as a lot of the orchestral elements.

It can be hard to be taken seriously without any online presence (Thanks for the interview!) but the most difficult thing for us so far was choosing our band name.

How difficult would you say this career path is in terms of making a name for yourself?

In previous projects we always found it difficult, if you weren’t gigging all of the time people didn’t really take notice. Nowadays with Covid that’s totally out of the question, so we’ll see how this release goes.

Its harder these days to make money, not that we’re in it for monetary gain. Maybe we should retrain and go down different career paths, according to the most recent government guidance.

How important is it for you to have creative control over the work you produce?

Our violinist tried to change a few notes of the score that was sent, Moritz (Vocals) wasn’t having none of it.

Where do you draw influence and inspiration from for your work?

From deadlines, films, music and stuff that life throws at you. Lyrically, Conor finds it hard to make up stories or incidents that never happened, so he’s usually waiting for something bad or odd to happen to him to kick start a song. Mor is more thoughtful and regimented and will create lists, ideas and stories from photos and books to help create his work. Musically, The Beatles chord book is a good place to start, then add echo, verb and castanets.

If you could collaborate with anybody going forward, who would you choose and why?

We’d love to work with Liam Watson from Toe Rag, we love the sound he achieves and we feel he could whack us into better shape. If you’re reading this Liam, the kettle is on at our studio for ya… Failing that, Phil Spector seems a pleasant and easy guy to work with.

Tell us a random, funny fact about you that not many people know.

We invented a new sports game: throwing a ball against the facade. The first who recovers it from the neighbour's garden wins. It’s called Cornor.

Do you have definitive aims or goals for your career?

To have three singles written, recorded, mixed and out on the shelves by next year and to hopefully play our first live gig! The old ‘rona isn’t playing ball with our plans. Most importantly we need to get a band calendar.

Where do you hope to be this time next year?

Would be nice to spend Halloween in the US. We could then buy costumes and play a show dressed up like the Blue Man Band.

What should we expect from you in the coming weeks and months?

Content, 'cause it helps with the algorithms. Our social media is going to be full of exclusive photos and videos of the band in and out of the studio. Expect studio releases, live sessions and live streams of the world changing game of Cornor.