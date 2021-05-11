Little Mix have made history by becoming the first female group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards, as they took home the award on Tuesday (11.05.21).
Little Mix have made history by becoming the first female group to win Best British Group at the BRIT Awards.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, and Perrie Edwards took home the accolade during Tuesday’s (11.05.21) award ceremony, making them the only all-girl group to ever be awarded the trophy in the awards’ history.
In their acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne made sure to honour their former band mate Jesy Nelson, who left the group last year.
She said: “We have been together for 10 years. It’s been the best years of our lives, we’ve gone through so much together. We’ve had so much fun, made so many beautiful memories. We wanna start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team.”
Reading from a pre-written script – which Perrie explained was penned in advance because both she and Leigh-Anne have “baby brains” as they are both pregnant – Leigh-Anne also commented on the “sexism” and “misogyny” they have faced throughout their career.
She continued: “It’s not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We’ve seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism, and lack of diversity. We’re proud of how we’ve stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women, and are now using our voices more than ever.”
The group also dedicated their award to all the female groups before them who they believe should have bagged the gong years ago.
They concluded: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award isn’t just for us, it’s for Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands … this one’s for you. So thank you BRITs, and we hope you have an amazing night.”
Biggy Pop the cockatoo bops along to "UK music".
St. Vincent drops yet another video ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sixth studio album 'Daddy's Home', this time for track number...
This news certainly puts a smile on our faces.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Asleep In The Back is less claustrophobic than some of Elbow's other material, it doesn't envelope you and wrap you up, there is still wriggle room...
Put down the weight-loss smoothie and indulge in some carbs.
We all need to listen to Billie right now.
As 'normal life' seems to be a few steps closer, as the first experimental music events take place, and as everyone gears up for a summer of...
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
The Weeknd, DaBaby, Pop Smoke and Gabby Barrett land multiple nominations.
As a new, vital, immediate and pivotal era in music was just about to break, AC/DC signed a record deal that would see them launch their incredible...
A birth certificate blunder of epic proportions.