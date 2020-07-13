Lisa Stelly has made her relationship with Skylar Astin Instagram official.

The 34-year-old actress - who has Pearl, eight, Andy, five, and Minnie, two, with her former spouse Jack Osbourne - took to the social media app over the weekend to confirm her romance with the 'Pitch Perfect' star.

Below a snap of the pair sharing a kiss, Lisa gushed: ''Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin (sic)''

Skylar, 32, also posted a picture of the pair hugging in the pool.

Lisa split from Jack, also 34, in May 2018, before their divorce was finalised in March 2019.

Skylar was married to his 'Pitch Perfect' co-star Anna Camp - whom he first met on the set of the first movie in 2012 - between 2016 and 2019.

Jack - the son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne - and Lisa announced their amicable separation in a joint statement just before the birth of their third daughter, Minnie.

They wrote: ''What's best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.''

The 'Portals to Hell' executive producer, meanwhile, has been dating Aree Gearhart - who he attended the American Music Awards with in November.

The couple are isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have also been spotted out and about with Jack's three girls.

Jack and Aree went Instagram official in September after the pair spent Labor Day weekend together in California.

In December, it was claimed their relationship was moving ''super fast''.

An insider said: ''Aree and Jack's relationship all happened super fast. They are not living together yet but she is trying to mother his children already.''

The 'Ozzy and Jack's World Detour' star - who suffers from multiple sclerosis - had dated artist Meg Zany in January last year, before the pair split and he joined celebrity dating app Raya, which is where he is believed to have met Aree.