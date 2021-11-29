Amelia Grey Hamlin has collaborated with her mother Lisa Rinna to develop a lip kit for Rinna Beauty.

The 21-year-old model released the ‘Amelia kit’ - which consists of a lipstick, a lip gloss and liner - on Cyber Monday (29.11.21) and it can usually be bought for $49, however for the holiday weekend, all Lip Kits will retail for half off.

The fashionista praised her mother Lisa, labelling her “fearless” and wanting to bring that sense into the ‘Amelia’.

The Dolce and Gabbana model said: "My mom is so fearless in everything she does, and I wanted to create that spirit in my Lip Kit."

Lisa added: The 58-year-old actress enthused: “I'm so excited to have my daughter join me in representing — and advocating— for something so meaningful. We've created a line of products that are vegan, paraben-free, not tested on animals, that use only the finest materials and ingredients, and which make people feel special."

Amelia's kit - a part of the Rinna Beauty ICON collection - will include a the mauve "Lil Extra" lip liner, a light pink lipstick "Angel's Kiss" lipstick, along with the shiny silver"Frost Bite" lip gloss (4ml/.14 fl. oz).

Amelia said of the products: "My style is chic, and I wanted to have fun with the names."

Amelia’s ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ mother hinted that more family collaborations - perhaps with her other model daughter Delilah Belle, 23, or her husband, actor Harry Hamlin - were on the way.

Lisa said: "It's a family business!

"Rinna Beauty is not a celebrity brand; it's a cosmetic company rooted in quality, style, and individuality.

The company launched in 2020 and was met with such popularity that the website crashed.

All kits are vegan, cruelty, paraben free. The range also includes the “alter-ego” collection, consisting of kits named after some of Lisa’s famous wigs; Kiki, Heidi, Sasha and Sabine.