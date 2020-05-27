Lisa Kudrow is quarantining apart from her husband Michel Stern.

The 52-year-old 'Friends' actress celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary with Michel on Wednesday (27.05.20) but they are spending the day apart as she is in their main home with their son Julian, 22, and Michel is in Palm Springs supervising work on their holiday home.

Speaking about how the Covid-19 pandemic led to them being separated, Lisa told 'Jimmy Kimmel Live': ''We were all together in the desert because we have a house there. And then there was the lock-in, so we just stayed put. But that house needed work. And then what happened was, it got to be hotter, as it does in the Palm Springs area, so it was too hot for me.

''We are so used to not actually being able to be together on our anniversary. We were like, 'Oh, well. Does it matter? I love you. You still love me? Yeah. Great. We're good.'''

Meanwhile, Lisa - who played Phoebe Buffay in all 10 seasons of 'Friends' - promised that the upcoming sitcom reunion will be ''really fun''.

She said': ''I can't wait for it to happen. The six of us haven't been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner...

''I can only imagine. It's gonna be fun. I mean, it'll be really fun.''

She also explained how Netflix was actually the spark for the reunion - which will also feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry - as the iconic show gained a new wave of popularity on the streaming platform.

She added: ''To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix...

''That's why Mart and David are so great. ['Friends' co-creators] Marta Kauffman and David Crane, they knew what they were doing.''

The sitcom originally ran from 1994 until 2004.