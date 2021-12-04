Lisa Davina Phillip believes that 'Boxing Day' - her new festive film with an all-black cast - is a "timely" movie following the Black Lives Matter movement that has been in the headlines across the world over the past year.
Lisa Davina Phillip believes that 'Boxing Day' is a "timely" film.
The actress plays Auntie Valrie in the new festive flick that is notable for its all-black cast – which includes Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her acting debut – and feels that the project is particularly relevant amid the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lisa exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the premiere in London this week: "It felt fantastic, it felt right, it felt timely.
"I think the last couple of years have been difficult with Black Lives Matter and so having a film that celebrates black lives, black love, black excellence, black families is so important.
"This is not a film that is based around gang culture or drugs, this is completely in the opposite direction. People are going to love it because it shows a black family as a normal everyday family, it's beautiful."
'Boxing Day' has been co-written and directed by Aml Ameen – who also stars as the main character Melvin – and Lisa says he created a fun environment during filming.
She recalled: "There was music playing all the time, so in between takes Aml would just put music on so we would be dancing and jamming to the music, but I think it was technical as well to try and create the close-knit bond of the family but it also just created a fantastic vibe on set."
Lisa added that it was "important" that the film explores black British culture.
She explained: "It is a film very much rooted in the UK and it's really important to celebrate our black culture because it's rich and vibrant and it's wonderful to see that on the big screen."
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
There's nothing particularly original or insightful to set this teen-dystopia thriller apart from the crowd,...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...
Thomas is a young teenager who suddenly awakens to find himself ascending in an elevator...
Cecil Gaines is a modest and dedicated butler at the White House who manages to...
In the height of World War II, the American Army have devised an experimental training...