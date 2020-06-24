Mike Shinoda has revealed Linkin Park have unreleased songs featuring late frontman Chester Bennington.

The 'In The End' hitmaker - who tragically took his own life in summer 2017, aged 41 - had laid down his vocals on a couple of tracks which didn't make their last album, 2017's 'One More Light'.

One of those is a song called 'Friendly Fire', however, Mike - who released his debut solo LP, 'Post Traumatic,' in 2018 - has insisted fans will have a long time to wait to hear it.

Speaking during a Twitch live-stream, he said: ''There was a song, a 'One More Light' song.

''We mixed more [songs] than [are on] the finished album and we mixed a couple [of] other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. [Or] if we could use it for a B-side and it was 'Friendly Fire'.

''I still love that song. Is that out somewhere? Did we put 'Friendly Fire' out at some point? We didn't, did we?''

Asked by fans whether the song will be officially released, he responded: ''You literally are going to have to wait years to hear that song FYI.''

The rock band have been on hiatus since Chester's passing, but before the coronavirus lockdown, they had been working together writing new music and they continue to check in with one another on Zoom.

Bassist Dave Farrell teased recently: ''For us, with the band, we've been kinda writing and doing that before this all started.

''So casually at this point, we're doing Zoom meetings to eat lunch together and say, 'Hi'.

''But we're not able to get together and write or do that whole bit.

''So [we're] working at home a little bit, working up ideas.''

He added: ''I've been playing a lot of drums, just to do something new - I've been doing that for the last year, year and a half, and purposely making as much noise as possible to create my own space in the house.''

Meanwhile, Chester's old band Grey Daze are set to release the LP, 'Amends', this week, which features the posthumous vocals of the late rock legend.