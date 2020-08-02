Linda and Anne Nolan are both battling cancer.

The siblings - who make up the girl group The Nolans alongside Coleen and Maureen - have revealed they are both receiving treatment for cancer, which tragically killed their sister Bernie in 2013.

Anne said of her fears.: ''I don't want to die. I love my life so much. I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family.

''I want to live for as long as I possibly can. I am scared of dying as well. Even though I believe in God, I'm still scared.''

Linda added: ''It's just really hard and I'm scared of dying. I don't want to die. I want to be around and see my great nieces and nephews grow up, and that's why I'm putting everything I've got into trying to get well.''

Linda has battled cancer in the past twice, including breast cancer in 2006 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017, whilst Anne has been diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time.

Linda recalled the time that she was told she needed to have a scan, just minutes after Anne revealed her diagnosis.

She said: ''On May 7 our sister Maureen called me at 10am to say that Anne's breast cancer had been confirmed. Then half an hour later my oncologist's secretary phoned me to say, 'We need you to have an MRI scan because we've seen something on your liver.' I couldn't tell anyone then because they were so obviously devastated about Anne. I thought, 'I can't turn around now and say, 'Actually I've got it back as well.'''

And Anne admits the current coronavirus pandemic has made things worse and she has been suffering anxiety attacks.

She told The Sun newspaper: ''I've had anxiety attacks. That's got something to do with the pandemic. They say when you're having chemotherapy you can pick up any kind of infection, it can be fatal. So I think that's been playing on my mind as well. This has broken me down a bit, to be honest.

''And I think part of it is because I've not been able to see my daughters and grandchildren. I've not touched them, I've not been able to hug them or kiss them. And I think that's what makes me more sad than anything.''