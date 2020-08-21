Lili Reinhart has been working out on the elliptical and walking her dog to help deal with her anxiety.
Lili Reinhart has been working out to deal with her anxiety.
The 23-year-old actress admitted that she has been dealing with anxiety during the Covid-19 lockdown but has been taking steps, including exercise, to help address it.
She told British Vogue: ''If you have gone through this pandemic without feeling anxiety, then I don't understand you. I'm an anxious person and the past few months have not been easy. I've taken it upon myself to deal with my emotional wounds and trauma. I've been doing weekly therapy and having conversations with my close friends.
''I've had severe anxiety and depression dealing with the loneliness and lack of work. It's been difficult for everyone and we're all just trying to figure it out. I'm trying to write, walk my dog, work out on the elliptical and cook for myself. I'm doing the best that I can.''
And, Lili has also been reading self-help books to help her cope.
She explained: ''I think I've found it hard to do anything during this period, but I have found creative outlets. I was writing last night and I did a quick Instagram Live of me reading poetry because I was bored. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was reading a lot of self-help books and trying to take advantage of the time that we now have to reflect and look inwards.''
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.