Lili Reinhart has been working out to deal with her anxiety.

The 23-year-old actress admitted that she has been dealing with anxiety during the Covid-19 lockdown but has been taking steps, including exercise, to help address it.

She told British Vogue: ''If you have gone through this pandemic without feeling anxiety, then I don't understand you. I'm an anxious person and the past few months have not been easy. I've taken it upon myself to deal with my emotional wounds and trauma. I've been doing weekly therapy and having conversations with my close friends.

''I've had severe anxiety and depression dealing with the loneliness and lack of work. It's been difficult for everyone and we're all just trying to figure it out. I'm trying to write, walk my dog, work out on the elliptical and cook for myself. I'm doing the best that I can.''

And, Lili has also been reading self-help books to help her cope.

She explained: ''I think I've found it hard to do anything during this period, but I have found creative outlets. I was writing last night and I did a quick Instagram Live of me reading poetry because I was bored. At the beginning of the pandemic, I was reading a lot of self-help books and trying to take advantage of the time that we now have to reflect and look inwards.''