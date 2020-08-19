Lili Reinhart suspects she'll look a ''little different'' in post-lockdown episodes of 'Riverdale'.

The teen drama series was forced to pause filming earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Lili admits there are likely to be some continuity issues when the cast resumes shooting the show.

The 23-year-old actress - who plays Betty Cooper in the series - shared: ''We had two-and-a-half episodes left, so we stopped in the middle of an episode.

''So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March. So we're all going to be significantly tanner, maybe I've gained weight during quarantine, so I'll look a little different. It's like five months, it did make quite a difference, I feel like.

''It'll be easy to tell what was in March and when we filmed in September.''

The 'Riverdale' cast are set to start shooting season five of the show straight after wrapping the current series.

And Lili has teased an upcoming ''time jump'' in the show.

She told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': ''Season five we're actually doing, I believe, a seven-year time jump into the future so we're not going to be teenagers anymore.

''I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa], our showrunner, was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' You know, we're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons.''

The recent lockdown gave Lili the chance to spend some quality time at home, and she's admitted to relishing the opportunity.

Reflecting on her lockdown experience, she said: ''My whole world has been changed so drastically within the last three years and I never really had time to sit and kind of process everything, so to have that time has been so valuable, and it was so important for me to not take this time for granted.''