Lili Reinhart felt ''really insecure'' doing an underwear scene on 'Riverdale'.

The actress had to strip off to her lingerie for one scene and she admitted it made her feel really bad about herself but ultimately did it because she wanted to support those who ''feel like they need to look a certain way''.

She said: ''I don't have the CW girl body - tiny waist, nice-shaped legs, skinny, small, tiny. I had to do a bra and underwear scene in this last season and I felt really insecure about it. I really, really didn't want to do it. I didn't tell anyone this. I wasn't pressured into doing it. I did it because it was my job. But I felt bad about myself doing it. I really did. And this is where it gets complicated. I can't preach body positivity if I don't practice it. So even if I'm not feeling amazing about my body, I felt it was important for me to do the scene anyway in my bra and underwear so people could see my body as it was. I did it for the people who feel like they need to look a certain way.''

And the 23-year-old actress thinks Instagram is a lot to blame for people's negative perceptions of themselves as photos are so heavily edited.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, she added: ''You go on Instagram, and I'm like, 'Oh, look, all these people with these beautifully toned bodies' and then go to the beach - does anyone on the beach in the real world look like that? I don't see anyone looking like this. Instagram and Victoria's Secret runways are not a portrayal of how people look in real life.''