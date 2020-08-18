Lili Reinhart has had the ''most emotional few months'' of her life.

The 'Riverdale' star - who recently split from Cole Sprouse - admits she has struggled a lot over the last few months and her therapist feels she has been ''going through withdrawal from love''.

She told Refinery29: ''The last couple of months have probably been the most emotional few months of my entire life and my therapist told me, 'Your body's going through withdrawal from love.'

'''You're used to having this exchange of happy chemicals between you and the person that you're with.' In moments of my life, I have dropped every ounce of pride that I had just to be like, Love me. Please take the pain away for a day, a second, an hour, just so I can feel that fix again.''

Lili previously said she has been affected by depression in ''so many ways''.

She said: ''Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away. I've experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I'm still experiencing it. I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well. Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it. Not everything has a straight answer - it's not just going to take one session - but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I've learned into action.' That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would.''