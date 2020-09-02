Lili Reinhart feels ''like a prisoner'' as 'Riverdale' resumes filming in Canada, because she will have to stay in the country without being able to see her family.
The 23-year-old actress will be returning to work soon following the shut down of production of the CW show amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has said she's less than thrilled about the idea, as it means she ''cannot leave Canada'' and won't be able to visit her family for Thanksgiving in November.
Lili also lamented having to fit into a prom dress she wore in an episode before filming was halted, because she's ''a little bit thicker'' than she was before the pandemic.
She said: ''We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to fit back in that prom dress. Five months later, we're all going to be tan, maybe a little bit thicker. I certainly am.
''I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada. That doesn't feel good. You can't go home for Thanksgiving, can't visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*****.''
Despite her grievances, Lili also acknowledged she is ''very lucky'' to have the show to return to as other people have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.
The blonde beauty also spoke about her battle with depression and anxiety, explaining that she ''felt very lost'' at the start of the health crisis.
She told Nylon magazine: ''I felt very sad and hopeless, because of personal things that were happening in my life. Instead of distracting myself, f****** random people and doing drugs and drinking my problems away, I chose the harder route, which was to not distract myself. I was like, 'I'm not doing that. I'm going to go through the next however many months of s***, pure s***, awful, crying every day, but the necessary work.'''
