Lili Reinhart was ''throwing up every night'' when she first moved to Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actress - who plays Betty Cooper in 'Riverdale' - moved to the city when she was just 16, and she initially struggled to adapt to life in her new surroundings.

She recalled: ''It was depressing. When I first moved to LA, my anxiety was so bad that I was throwing up every night.''

Lili had her big break at 19, when she joined the cast of 'Riverdale'.

However, the actress has rubbished the suggestion she was an overnight success.

She told Refinery29: ''You see someone's success and you're like, Oh s***, it came so easy to them. No. It didn't.

''Between [12 and 19] I was struggling being told no. I was broke. I was mentally unwell.''

'Riverdale' halted filming earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the recent lockdown has given Lili a chance to reflect on her time in the spotlight.

She said: ''This has been the first time in four years where I've been able to like stop and process the immense life changes that I've gone through.''

Meanwhile, Lili recently admitted she suspects she'll look a ''little different'' in post-lockdown episodes of 'Riverdale'.

The actress conceded there are likely to be some continuity issues when the cast resumes shooting the show.

She said: ''We had two-and-a-half episodes left, so we stopped in the middle of an episode.

''So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March. So we're all going to be significantly tanner, maybe I've gained weight during quarantine, so I'll look a little different. It's like five months, it did make quite a difference, I feel like.

''It'll be easy to tell what was in March and when we filmed in September.''