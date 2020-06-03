Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual.

The 23-year-old actress described herself as a ''proud bisexual woman'' in a post on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (03.06.20), in which she showed her support for a protest taking place in West Hollywood for members of the LGBTQ community who are in support of Black Lives Matter.

Promoting the event, Lili wrote: ''Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today. Come join.''

The protest will see attendees gather at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega, before walking peacefully to Robertson Boulevard.

The event is being held as one of several across the US in support of Black Lives Matter, following the death of Minneapolis native George Floyd, who died when a police offer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest.

Lili was previously in a high-profile relationship with her 'Riverdale' co-star Cole Sprouse, but the pair are believed to have split earlier this year, before the coronavirus pandemic caused stay-at-home orders to be put in place.

A source said at the time: ''Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.''

The pair are yet to confirm the rumours themselves, and last year sources insisted they were ''in a great place'', despite being plagued by split speculation.

An insider said: ''Cole and Lili are in a great place right now.

''The two of them are very happy together.

''They're getting along so well both on and off the set. They're often openly affectionate and loving with one another.''

Meanwhile, Cole previously said he doesn't worry about the constant speculation surrounding his relationship.

The 27-year-old actor acknowledged that the interest in his love life is the price he pays for fame.

He said: ''I don't care. That's the nature of our industry.

''I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It's kind of something you sign up for, but as long as can keep it light and fun, it's all good.''