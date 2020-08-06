Lili Reinhart has known ''full well'' that she is bisexual from a ''young age''.

Whilst the 'Riverdale' star only announced earlier this year that she was interested in both men and women, the actress insists her bisexuality has been ''no secret'' for her close friends all her life.

She said: ''I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.''

Lili has been quarantining in the United States amidst the current coronavirus pandemic and she has enjoyed having the time to let her ''mind, body, and soul catch up with one another'' because fame is so crazy for her.

Speaking to FLAUNT magazine of her lockdown experiences, she added: ''I'm not the same person I was when I flew back from Canada to get back into the States when the borders closed [in March]. The past few years have been so hectic. I often refer to it as a whirlwind. I've been using this time [in quarantine] to let my mind, body, and soul catch up with one another because they can get really muddled. Everything just happened so fast since I started my career that I didn't have the time to process much.''

Lili previously confessed that she has been suffering with anxiety throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: ''I stress myself out all the time. Going to the post office ... I really don't want to drive to the post office. It gives me anxiety because I don't want to leave my dog, I don't want to have to deal with going out in public.''