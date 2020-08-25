Lili Reinhart has become more comfortable with her sexuality over the years.

The 24-year-old actress recently came out as bisexual, and has said that whilst she used to question whether she was attracted to other women, she now knows she ''clearly'' does.

Lili also admitted she decided to come out so that she can publicly date whoever she wants without people asking questions.

She told the LA Times: ''I thought: 'Do I like girls? I don't know.' As I've gotten older, the answer has become 'Yes. Clearly, I do.' ... I think I just felt at this point in time: Why not? If suddenly I started dating a girl publicly, I didn't want people to be, like, what the ...? Not that I would even owe anyone an explanation. Because I don't.''

The 'Riverdale' star recently said she has known ''full well'' that she is bisexual from a ''young age'' and insists her sexuality has been ''no secret'' for her close friends all her life, despite only announcing it publicly recently.

She said: ''I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.''

Lili came out in a post on her Instagram Story, in which she showed her support for a protest taking place in West Hollywood for members of the LGBTQ community who are in support of Black Lives Matter.

Promoting the event, she wrote: ''Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today.''