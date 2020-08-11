Lili Reinhart is happy to see more sexualities portrayed in the media.

The 'Riverdale' star - who recently announced she was bisexual - is thrilled to see shows on the Disney Channel and others talking about the subject.

Asked about Owl House, which features Disney's first openly bi character, she told TMZ: ''I think also the Pixar movie 'Onward' did that as well. I think there's a gay character in that, I'm not quite sure ... but yeah, it's time to show what the real world looks like, even on the Disney Channel. The world is hopefully turning in that direction where it's not such a taboo. The more it's seen in the media the better for kids to feel like they can come out into the world ... There's a lot of loving people out there so hopefully they'll embrace that community.''

Meanwhile, Lili previously confessed she has known ''full well'' that she is bisexual from a ''young age'' and insists her sexuality has been ''no secret'' for her close friends all her life, despite only announcing it publicly recently.

She said: ''I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age. I felt that since I've exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention. That's not something I wanted to deal with. But to my close friends, and those in my life, my bisexuality has been no secret.''

Lili came out in a post on her Instagram Story, in which she showed her support for a protest taking place in West Hollywood for members of the LGBTQ community who are in support of Black Lives Matter.

Promoting the event, she wrote: ''Although I've never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And I will be joining this protest today.''