Lili Reinhart has been going makeup-free in lockdown, as she regularly wears makeup for 16 hours a day on set.
With the coronavirus pandemic forcing many people to remain in their homes, the 'Riverdale' star has enjoyed having the chance to let her skin ''breathe'' without makeup, especially when she wears it for 16 hours a day on set.
She said of her lockdown beauty routine: ''I've just been enjoying letting my skin breathe and do its thing. I think it's important to go all-natural when you can, especially for me since I'm typically wearing makeup for 16 hours a day. It's been a lovely little change for me to go makeup-free at home.''
And the 23-year-old actress has also ''learned the importance'' of skincare and making skin a ''foundation'' for a beauty look during the lockdown period.
She added: ''I've learned the importance of skincare, and that your skin care comes first. The prettiest makeup that you can achieve is using your skin as the foundation. I didn't always have a good base to work off of and I dealt with acne scars, so I relied on makeup to cover my marks. On the set [of 'Riverdale'], I did learn how to cover my breakouts. But at the end of the day, I realised that acne is acne, and makeup is not a magic wand that will make it disappear.''
When she does wear makeup, Lili prefers a more natural look as she feels it is easier for her to achieve herself at home.
Speaking to HarpersBazaar.com, she shared: ''I appreciate a more natural look because it's what I can personally achieve.
''CoverGirl has allowed me to embrace the real side of myself and my natural philosophy when it comes to makeup.''
