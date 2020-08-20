Lili Reinhart found the coronavirus lockdown ''helpful''.

The 23-year-old actress made a concerted effort to use the time at home to look ''inward'' and to focus on self-improvement.

She said: ''I've made a point to make this time in my life, this pandemic, this quarantine helpful for me in some way.

''I very much have looked inward and really worked on myself and I can feel myself having grown a lot.''

The 'Riverdale' star thinks she's become ''less judgemental'' and more open-minded in the space of a few months.

Speaking about her lockdown experience, Lili told Refinery29: ''Even just the way I'm thinking is different and I'm less judgemental and I'm more open to meeting new people.

''I've gone out of my way to try to better myself as a human being.''

Last year, Lili opened up about her struggles with depression, admitting it has impacted her life ''in so many ways''.

The actress explained that her depression usually manifests itself when she is feeling very ''stressed''.

She shared: ''Depression has affected me in so many ways. It's something that never goes away. I've experienced depression and anxiety. Not constantly, but I'm still experiencing it.

''I have spells of time where I feel completely unmotivated, I don't want to do anything and I question myself. I don't know how to handle stress very well.''

However, Lili believes therapy has helped her to cope with her depression struggles.

She said: ''Seeing the therapist allowed me to be understood. The goal for me has been to always leave therapy feeling a couple of inches taller. Feeling like I've alleviated myself of a problem by learning how to solve it.

''Not everything has a straight answer - it's not just going to take one session - but I start to think, 'I've grown, I've done this, I've figured this out, now can I go off into the world and try to put what I've learned into action.'

''That's how I look at therapy. I am not crazy, and I am not problematic. I am just a human who's feeling something in a different way than some other people would.''