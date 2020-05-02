Lili Reinhart launched an angry Twitter tirade against trolls who were ''bullying'' her boyfriend Cole Sprouse.

The 'Riverdale' actress was furious when the hashtag ''ColeSprouseIsOverParty'' started trending on the platform so she hit back with a lengthy rant, which she has since deleted.

Lili, 23, wrote: ''Twitter is such a vile place. It's so easy to say shit behind your f**king phone, isn't it? This is why people choose to keep their relationships private... this is why people don't have social media.. because of this bullying.

''Please.... reassess yourself and your ego before you send another tweet into the abyss.

''I refuse to keep my mouth shut about things like this. You have no idea how destructive this can be to someone. To anyone. It's abusive. There is no excuse for this. You need god in your life or some form of help if you participate in cancel culture.''

Lili's messages came not long after Cole revealed he had received ''death threats'' over his desire to keep his personal life private.

The 27-year-old actor hit out at the ''slander'' surrounding him and warned fans to curb their online antics, seemingly in response to speculation his romance with co-star Lili was in trouble and other gossip linking him to model Kaia Gerber.

Cole took to his Instagram Story and wrote: ''I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans.

''Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulged them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity stop being [a clown].(sic)''

Cole went on to slam the ''ravenous horde'' who have made up their own gossip about him because of his ''restraint'' in sharing details of his personal life.

He continued: ''When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences.

''And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's cleared my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.''