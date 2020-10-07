Lila Grace Moss loves to wear "flared jeans and a cozy jumper".



The 18-year-old model may have supermodel Kate Moss as her mom but she insists she likes to keep it casual when it comes to her own personal style.



Asked which items of clothing she likes to wear on repeat and beauty products she always has to hand, she shared: "Flared jeans, a cozy jumper, and Nike Air Jordans ... I take my Marc Jacobs O!Mega coconut bronzer everywhere ...



"Rescue Remedy night spray [helps me sleep]."



Lila is trying to make personal changes to ensure fashion is more sustainable.



Asked what three lifestyle changes she has made to benefit the planet, she said: "Cutting down on eating meat, supporting sustainable brands, and avoiding single-use plastic wherever possible."



During lockdown, Lila has been spending some quality time with her mother Kate.



Speaking about her favourite television shows that have got her through lockdown, she added: "Me and my mom watched [Michael Jordan documentary] 'The Last Dance' together - we couldn’t turn it off."



Lila recently appeared in her first catwalk show, walking in Miu Miu's fashion show to show off their SS21 collection in Milan.



She said of the look: "The makeup was very natural, but with extra attention to detail - look out for the eyebrow slit."



And having worked with the likes of David Bailey, Tim Walker, and David Sims, she has big plans for the future.



She told Vogue.co.uk: "I’d love to work with Gray Sorrenti and Edward Enninful."