Lil Yachty is set to release a line of gender-neutral nail polishes.

The 23-year-old rapper will drop his Crete collection on May 21.

Alongside a series of promo shots of him holding the black matte bottles while sporting a black and white nail look, he wrote on Instagram: "I'd like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co .... FIRST COLOR DROP MAY 21. ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM. (sic)"

The 'Hit Bout It' star - whose real name is Miles McCollum - is not the only rap star entering the nail market.

Machine Gun Kelly recently announced his first foray into the beauty industry with his unisex UN/DN collection for Unlisted Brand Lab.

The firm's founder and CEO Candy Harris said: “We’re honoured to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."

Details about the shades and pricing are being kept under wraps for the time being, however, the polishes will launch this autumn.

The 30-year-old music star - who is dating Megan Fox - has been known to rock bold acrylic nail extensions.

Fans can sign up to the Crete mailing list via www.crete.co to learn about the latest drops.