Lil Uzi Vert has been paying for a natural pink diamond he plans to get implanted on his forehead since 2017.

The heavily pierced and tattooed rapper has revealed he has been paying for the expensive jewel, believed to have an eye-watering price tag of $24 million, from Elliot Eliantte for almost five years, and he told fans It’s more expensive than the price of all his cars and home combined.

The 26-year-old US star - whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods - tweeted over the weekend: "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face. (sic)"

When one follower asked if the diamond is more expensive than his rides, he replied: "Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together ,plus home, this took so long now I can get this money (sic)"

A picture of the 'Money Longer' star holding the marquise-cut diamond up to his forehead was also shared to Elliot's Story.

The post was captioned: "IT'S TIME @LILUZIVERT.”