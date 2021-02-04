Lil Uzi Vert has gone ahead and gotten a $24 million natural pink diamond pierced into his forehead.
Lil Uzi Vert has had his $24 million pink diamond implanted into his forehead.
The heavily-pierced-and-tattooed rapper recently shocked fans when he revealed he was getting the expensive jewel from Elliot Eliantte, which he's been paying off for almost five years, pierced into his head.
And the 26-year-old US star - whose real name is Symere Bysil Woods - has since gone ahead with the bizarre face implant and shown it off to his followers on social media.
He also tweeted: "I’m literally tryna turn into a Diamond (sic)."
The 'Money Longer' star had shared that the natural diamond, which is “10 almost 11 carats”, is more expensive than the price of all his sports cars and home combined.
He had tweeted over the weekend: "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face. (sic)"
When one follower asked if the diamond is more expensive than his rides, he replied: "Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together ,plus home, this took so long now I can get this money (sic)”
