Rapper Lil Uzi Vert has revealed he only had his $24 million pink diamond implanted into his forehead because he feared he'd lose it.
Lil Uzi Vert had intended for the $24 million pink diamond implanted in his forehead to be worn as a ring.
The heavily-pierced-and-tattooed rapper recently shocked fans when he revealed he was getting the widely expensive jewel from Elliot Eliantte, which he's been paying off for almost five years, pierced into his head.
And now the 26-year-old star has explained that the only reason he had the weird body modification was because he couldn't trust himself not to lose it if he'd had the diamond set into a ring.
During a discussion with fellow rapper Fat Joe on IGTV, he said: “I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there … I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries.”
Lil Uzi was warned several times that it was risky to have the implant.
He added: “Don’t think it was just a ‘come on, let’s go get his money.' No, bro, they argued me down. It’s almost insane to the average person, or to any person.”
The 'Money Longer' star had shared that the natural diamond, which is “10 almost 11 carats”, is more expensive than the price of all his sports cars and home combined.
He had tweeted: "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face. (sic)"
When one follower asked if the diamond is more expensive than his rides, he replied: "Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together ,plus home, this took so long now I can get this money (sic)”
