Lil Nas X has revealed the two major artists he had hoped to get on 'Montero'.
Lil Nas X wanted Lady GaGa and Nicki Minaj on 'Montero'.
The 22-year-old rapper has revealed to fans on Twitter that he has an incomplete track that he wanted to send to the 'Born This Way' hitmaker to see if she fancied adding her vocals to it.
Asked by one follower if he'd ever do a collaboration with the 35-year-old megastar, he replied: “Yes i actually wanted a song with her on the album but i never finished writing to it & sending it to her. (sic)"
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker also revealed that he sent Nicki Minaj 'Industry Baby' - which was co-produced by Kanye West - from the LP to ask her to drop a verse.
Asked to name the track he sent to the 38-year-old rap star, he responded: "industry baby (sic)."
Jack Harlow ended up dropping a verse on the song.
Nas X also let slip during the Q&A that he has an unfinished track called ‘My Little Baby’ featured on the upcoming deluxe edition of his debut studio album.
Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner vowed this week to release a "banger bop" with Lizzo.
The music star has promised that a collaboration between him and the 'Good As Hell' hitmaker, 33, is "definitely going to happen".
Speaking on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge, he spilled: “I was actually talking to Lizzo a few weeks ago [about this]. I feel that it’s definitely going to happen.
“It’s going to be a banger bop, everyone’s going to love it and [Radio 1 is] going to play it three billion times."
The pair struck up a close friendship after their success at the 2020 Grammys and even went out celebrating at a strip club together.
When asked what his highlight of the prestigious awards ceremony was, he previously spilled: “Probably when I went to the strip club with Lizzo. That was a pretty great time. They were playing our songs and stripping. It was a crazy night."
The 'Rodeo' star also pleaded with Rihanna to get in the studio with him.
He said: “I’m feeling Rihanna right now. Rihanna, get in this damn studio.”
Nas X recently revealed he wants to recruit the 'Diamonds' hitmaker and Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny for a remix of 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.
'Montero' featured guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Sir Elton John and Megan Thee Stallion.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Billie, Lil Nas X and Rihanna stole the show at the fashion event.
Who is on your must-see list this year?
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
The unlikely pairing of the The Screamin' Ab Dabs singer Alison Moyet with "pretty boy" pop pioneer Vince Clarke may have been something of an...
Fans are doing their own investigation into Bob Dylan sex abuse claims.
Left-field alternative pop didn't really get any better than 'Beautiful Freak' in 1996 and arguably it's rarely been bettered since.
London based Australian artist Nick Kingswell says that he "can't wait to share [his] new songs in a live setting with real humans" now that lockdown...
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...