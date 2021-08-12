Lil Nas X has revealed that he turned down the chance to appear in HBO drama 'Euphoria' to focus on finishing his debut album 'Montero'.
Lil Nas X turned down the opportunity to appear in 'Euphoria' to concentrate on completing his upcoming debut album ‘Montero’.
The 22-year-old rapper was offered a role in the HBO drama, which stars Zendaya, but he declined as his full focus is on finishing his LP, however, he admits he is interested in getting in acting in the future.
In an interview with Variety, he said: "I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria’, but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album.
"I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."
Elsewhere in the interview, the ‘Old Town Road’ hitmaker revealed he had to get personal security guards after suffering an avalanche of homophobic abuse in the wake of the release of his provocative music video for his single 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'.
Describing a scary incident which occurred a few days after the promo launched, he said: “There was someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘F*** you!’ or something. And that’s when I started getting security.”
Happier Than Ever is one of the most highly anticipated album releases of the year, which puts an awful lot of pressure on a woman who’s faced more...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...