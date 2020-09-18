Lil Nas X has teamed up with Christian Cowan on a new spring collection, just over a year after the designer dressed him for the 2019 MTV VMAs.
Lil Nas X has teamed up with Christian Cowan on a new spring collection.
The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker stars in the campaign for the British designer's new spring 2021 collection - which also stars Christian himself - and Lil Nas even helped work on some of the designs for the range.
The collaboration is the latest instalment in Lil Nas and Christian's working partnership, which began last year when the designer dressed the 21-year-old rapper and singer for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Lil Nas said: ''He did my first major red carpet look, where we channeled a little bit of Prince.''
After keeping in touch following the event, the pair decided on their new project, which will directly benefit the LGBT community, which they are both a part of, and will specifically help Black trans women, as they both agree the group continues to be one of the most ignored.
Lil Nas and Christian then decided 100 percent of the proceeds from their collaboration will benefit Atlanta's Black queer youth through a new fund set up with the Loveland Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation that typically provides support for Black girls and women.
Lil Nas explained: ''The trans community, especially the Black trans community, is one of the most looked down upon groups in the entire world, and the least cared for.''
And Christian added: ''There's been so many attacks on the trans community, even within the past few months, and it's not publicised enough in the US. People forget that the entire Pride movement was started by Black trans women.''
The collection takes influence from both punk and queer culture, and none of the looks are catered toward a specific gender or sex.
Lil Nas said: ''[Christian's] looks are so in between the sexes, I like how he's so free with it.''
The pair debuted their collection this week during New York Fashion Week via a special virtual film, which features a cast of characters who embody the free-spirited vibe of the clothes themselves.
Christian told Vogue magazine: ''We wanted it to be really diverse, and just people who we think are really sick.''
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.
If only we could go back...
The young artist urges fans to vote like their lives depend on it.
Looks like we need to learn basic humanity again.
'World Clique' was released on this day (August 7th) in 1990.
We have never been called out so hard by a meme in our lives.
Billie Eilish is back with possibly her most chilled out song yet. 'My Future' comes alongside a melancholy animated video starring Billie herself.
The 90s was the greatest decade for movie soundtracks. Change our minds.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...