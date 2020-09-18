Lil Nas X has teamed up with Christian Cowan on a new spring collection.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker stars in the campaign for the British designer's new spring 2021 collection - which also stars Christian himself - and Lil Nas even helped work on some of the designs for the range.

The collaboration is the latest instalment in Lil Nas and Christian's working partnership, which began last year when the designer dressed the 21-year-old rapper and singer for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Lil Nas said: ''He did my first major red carpet look, where we channeled a little bit of Prince.''

After keeping in touch following the event, the pair decided on their new project, which will directly benefit the LGBT community, which they are both a part of, and will specifically help Black trans women, as they both agree the group continues to be one of the most ignored.

Lil Nas and Christian then decided 100 percent of the proceeds from their collaboration will benefit Atlanta's Black queer youth through a new fund set up with the Loveland Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation that typically provides support for Black girls and women.

Lil Nas explained: ''The trans community, especially the Black trans community, is one of the most looked down upon groups in the entire world, and the least cared for.''

And Christian added: ''There's been so many attacks on the trans community, even within the past few months, and it's not publicised enough in the US. People forget that the entire Pride movement was started by Black trans women.''

The collection takes influence from both punk and queer culture, and none of the looks are catered toward a specific gender or sex.

Lil Nas said: ''[Christian's] looks are so in between the sexes, I like how he's so free with it.''

The pair debuted their collection this week during New York Fashion Week via a special virtual film, which features a cast of characters who embody the free-spirited vibe of the clothes themselves.

Christian told Vogue magazine: ''We wanted it to be really diverse, and just people who we think are really sick.''