Lil Nas X's only UK show of 2021 will be at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

The US viral trap sensation has been announced for the second night of the two-day Christmas concert series at London's The O2 on Sunday, December 12.

Also joining the 22-year-old 'Old Town Road' hitmaker on the star-studded bill are Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, JLS, Joel Corry, Mabel, KSI, Griff, Shane Codd, Jonasu, and Nathan Dawe.

The Saturday (11.12.21) lineup boasts an epic selection of mega-stars, headed by Justin Bieber and Coldplay.

Also joining the US pop megastar and Chris Martin and co are Years & Years, Jax Jones, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill, Jesy Nelson, Sigrid, and Mimi Webb.

Olly Alexander is making his solo debut at JBB, having previously performed with his old Years & Years bandmates, as is former Little Mix star Jesy.

And it will be the first time viral TikTok sensation Mimi - who is best known for her hits '24/5' and 'Good Without' - has played the Christmas concert extravaganza.

Plus, gig-goers can experience the inaugural Capital Weekender Live with MistaJam and Friends, with Billen Ted, Riton and 220 KID set to entertain the masses.

Earlier this week, to celebrate the return of JBB, Capital and Barclaycard threw the first ever Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Kick Off Party live from the Barclaycard Boat in London.

Hosted by Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, the party on the River Thames featured an exclusive DJ set from chart-topping DJ and producer Joel Corry – as well as The Capital Weekender's MistaJam.

Tickets for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard go on general sale on Friday 5th November at 9am and are available exclusively on Global Player.